Truro man arrested for possessing illegal cannabis following traffic stop

FALL RIVER: A 26-year-old Fall River man was arrested following a traffic stop on Hwy 102 in Fall River on March 7.

An RCMP spokesperson said that RCMP Metro Traffic Services arrested the man for offences under the Cannabis Act following a traffic stop in Fall River.

On March 7, at approximately 10:35 a.m., an officer was proactively patrolling Hwy. 102 and stopped a southbound Ford F150 near Fall River.

“As the driver produced his documents, the officer observed illegal cannabis products inside the vehicle,” the spokesperson said.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Truro, was arrested and the vehicle was searched.

A quantity of illegal cannabis, bound for an illegal storefront, was seized.

The driver is facing a Criminal Code charge of Possession of Proceeds of Crime and four charges under the Cannabis Control Act:

Possession of Cannabis Over 30 Grams

Possession of Illicit Cannabis

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distribution

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

He was released and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

The Nova Scotia RCMP reminds residents that the only licensed cannabis retailer in the province is the NSLC.

Products from illegal storefronts are unregulated and may pose health risks.

The RCMP continues to enforce cannabis laws with a focus on public safety.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.

File #: 26-36267