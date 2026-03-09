Halifax Water provides update on customer connect privacy incident

Water infrastructure is one of the things that must keep pace as communities like Fall River and Middle Sackville see growth continue in HRM, Mayor Fillmore said. (Submitted photo/Google)

HALIFAX: Halifax Water is continuing to respond to a privacy incident involving its Customer Connect Portal.

Protecting customer information is a top priority, and the utility is committed to transparency as more information is confirmed, they said in a release to media.

The Customer Connect Portal remains offline while Halifax Water and the external vendor that owns and operates the platform complete a comprehensive investigation and verification process.

The investigation is ongoing and is focused on determining what information was accessible and to what extent.

Halifax Water said this privacy incident is limited to the online customer portal and is not impacting our day-to-day operations.

“It is still business as usual at Halifax Water,” officials said.

Our commitment to transparency

Halifax Water is committed to openness throughout this process and will provide information as it is available.

Halifax Water continues to work with HRM’s Access and Privacy Office to help ensure customers are protected and that appropriate notifications are made.

No impact on water quality or public health

This incident is limited to the Customer Connect Portal. At no time was there any impact to Halifax Water’s critical infrastructure, water quality, or public health.

Customer service and billing

Customers can continue to access Halifax Water services through existing channels while the Customer Connect Portal remains offline.

Service options are available at halifaxwater.ca.

This incident does not impact Halifax Water’s ability to track usage through its advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) or the accuracy of water, wastewater, or stormwater bills.

Customers who are registered for paperless billing may contact Halifax Water to request an emailed or mailed copy of their bill while the portal remains unavailable.

Financial information

There is no indication that financial or banking information was involved in this incident.

Halifax Water regrets any concern or inconvenience this situation may cause. Maintaining public trust is essential, and the utility remains committed to the security of customer information and the continued reliability of its services.

Customers are reminded to be cautious of unsolicited calls, emails, or text messages claiming to be from Halifax Water.

Halifax Water is not contacting customers regarding this incident. If you receive a call and are unsure, hang up and call back using the phone number listed on the official Halifax Water website.

Customers with questions or concerns can contact Halifax Water’s Customer Care Team at 902-420-9287, Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

