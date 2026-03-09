Registration opening for Parks & Recreation spring programming 

Parks & rec registration is opening HRM said. (HRM photo)

HRM: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that registration will be opening for spring recreation programs over the coming days.

Parks & Recreation offers a variety of innovative, cost-effective programming led by local, passionate instructors in a judgement-free zone.

Programming is offered in several areas – including health, wellness, outdoor and artistic – and is available for residents of all ages and abilities.

Many programs are available at local community centres, which can help limit travel time.

Access to discounted recreation opportunities is also available for children, youth and adults in financial needs through the Recreation Access Program.

Registration for recreation programming will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10.

Registration for aquatics and skating programming will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24.

A full list of all programs can be found on halifax.ca/MyREC.

Residents can register through their MyREC account.