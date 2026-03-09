QEII Victoria General site operating rooms remain closed March 10

The Centennial Building at the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre (NS Health photo)

HALIFAX: Operating rooms at the Victoria General (VG) campus of the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre will remain closed Tuesday.

This is as Nova Scotia Health’s facilities management service and clinical leaders continue to address the impacts of the recent power outage.

Clinical leaders continue to review and prioritize scheduled surgeries and redistribute or reschedule cases among available operating rooms.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Most outpatient care and treatments scheduled for the VG site will continue as planned.

Any patient whose care will be rescheduled or provided in a different location will be contacted directly by their care team.

A further update will be provided by N.S. Health when available.