Two people charged after RCMP/HRP execute search warrant as part of investigation

An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

EASTERN PASSAGE: The RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division (ICID) has charged two people after executing a search warrant in Eastern Passage.

On March 5, ICID’s Special Enforcement Section, with the assistance of RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, safely arrested a 34-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman at a property in the 100 block of Cow Bay Rd.

Officers then executed a search warrant on the residence in relation to an investigation into weapons possession and drug trafficking.

During the search, officers seized a loaded handgun, cash, cocaine and methamphetamine.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Land Rover Discovery were also seized as offence-related property.

Randy Desmond Riley and Marrika Michelle Miller, both of Eastern Passage, are charged with:

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Without a License or Certificate

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Storing a Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to the Public Peace

Possession of a Firearm Knowing the Serial Number Has Been Altered

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition Obtained by Crime

Laundering Proceeds of Crime

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (methamphetamine)

Riley is also charged with two counts of Possession of a Firearm while Prohibited.

Riley and Miller appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court on March 6.

Riley remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on March 10.

Miller was released and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on May 13.

File #: 26-3940