HRM implementing spring weight restrictions beginning March 15

ByPat Healey

HALIFAX: To minimize potential damage to municipal roads, the Halifax Regional Municipality will introduce its annual spring weight restrictions, beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 26.

These restrictions are for heavy vehicles travelling on municipally maintained roads.

Residents can view which roads are exempt from spring weight restrictions on this map or by reviewing the list attached. Regular weight tolerances apply on exempt roads.

The municipality’s spring weight restrictions are consistent with those of the Nova Scotia Department of Public Works. More details of vehicle restrictions can be found on the provincial website

By Pat Healey

