Cheema athletes heading to Florida for spring training camp

Cheema Aquatic Club in Waverley. (Submitted photo)

WAVERLEY: A decision by the Cheema Aquatic Club to hold its annual spring training camp in Florida this year has raised some questions among a few residents.

Some residents contacted The Laker News after learning the club’s competitive paddlers would be travelling to the United States, noting that several other clubs in the region have opted to train in Europe this year amid concerns related to the current situation in the U.S.

Cheema says the decision was carefully considered and ultimately made by those attending the camp.

“The decision on location for this year’s spring training camp was a difficult one,” said Nadine Lamontagne with Cheema.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Lamontagne said the club reviewed several options before settling on Florida.

“The state of affairs in the U.S. and risks crossing the border were considerations the club carefully weighed,” she said.

“We explored several options in Europe as a result, but in the end the decision was put to a vote by the athletes and parents themselves, since this is their camp and their expense.”

She said costs and training planning were major factors in the final decision.

“The increased costs of a Europe training camp coupled with logistical concerns in Europe — such as athletes not being able to train in their own boats — weighed in favour of Florida,” Lamontagne said.

She also noted Cheema is not the only paddling club planning to train in the United States this year.

The annual spring camp provides competitive paddlers with an opportunity to train outdoors earlier in the season and prepare for upcoming regattas.