HRM provides update on Parks & Recreation relating to COVID-19

HRM: The Halifax Regional Municipality continues to monitor and respond to the rapidly evolving effects of COVID-19.

The following is an update on municipal services:

As directed by the province, phase one of the public health guidelines will take effect in the Halifax Regional Municipality as of Wednesday, June 2.

Sport fields, ball diamonds and sport courts

Rentals will be permitted at sport fields and ball diamonds for practices, effective Wednesday, June 2.

Municipal parks, playgrounds, sport courts and trails remain open, and users are reminded to follow public health guidelines at all times. Visit www.halifax.ca/parks to find a park or trail system near you.

Outdoor recreation programming

Effective Wednesday, June 2 outdoor programming will be permitted.

The municipality’s Parks & Recreation department will explore the possibility of offering alternative outdoor recreation programs, while adhering to public health guidelines.

REC at Home

Residents are reminded they may continue to use REC at Home which offers a variety of activities that you can enjoy with your family – from arts and crafts, to at-home workouts.

