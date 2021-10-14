Hyde’s Bridge, Aerotech Connector updates from the province

LANTZ/WELLINGTON: The provincial Department of Public Works has provided short updates on two projects in the Lantz and Wellington areas.

Recently, residents had mentioned to The Laker News they had not heard anything on the two projects and where they stand.

Last week, The Laker News reached out to the Department of Public Works during Cabinet Outs to get an update on both. Unfortunately, due to another assignment we could not ask this to the Minister, but had our query answered by a spokeswoman for the department.

HYDE’S BRIDGE LANTZ

Deborah Bayer said that the province wants to ensure roads and bridges are safe for all users.

“Work on the Hydes Bridge replacement project has started,” she said. “Pre-fabrication bridge components have been delivered.

“However, the installment of the bridge has been delayed to the Spring of 2022.

AEROTECH CONNECTOR

Bayer said that clearing the land where the Aerotech Connector will be constructed was completed last winter.

“Late summer, a tender was awarded for the construction of the subgrade,” she said.

“Work is currently underway.”

The date for the Connector, which will be named Aerotech Drive, to open remains the Fall of 2022.