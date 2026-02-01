“It gave me back my life” How West Bedford Transitional Health is transforming after-hospital care

Ann got assistance from West Bedford Transitional Health. (NS HEALTH photo)

The following is a story submitted from Nova Scotia Health.

BEDFORD: In February 2025, Ann Hoskin-Mott contracted respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which marked the beginning of a challenging three-month recovery from a serious illness.

Ann, retired for several years, spent two weeks in acute care at the QEII Health Sciences Centre before being transferred to West Bedford Transitional Health.

When a physician first mentioned Ann was a good candidate for the facility, she resisted; it was too far from her family. But once she learned more about the individualized care she would receive there, she changed her mind.

While she credits the team at the QEII for saving her life and beginning the recovery process, the move to West Bedford was transformative.

“It was incredible. There are large, private rooms, a physician or nurse practitioner, physiotherapists and chefs on each floor, a café downstairs…it was like going to an entirely different world,” said Ann.

West Bedford Transitional Health offers short-term rehabilitation and support for medically stable patients who are not yet strong enough to go home.

Examples include people recovering from illness, surgery, falls, chemotherapy-related deconditioning, or other events that leave them temporarily less mobile or independent.

West Bedford improves patient flow through the health system by making inpatient beds available sooner, or by admitting patients directly from the community, avoiding acute hospital stays altogether.

The facility will expand in April 2026, from 68 to 178 beds.

During her stay, Ann, who uses a wheelchair, followed a customized care plan to meet specific goals. Once a day, she met her physiotherapist privately, followed by group classes twice a day in the rehab gym.

“They even measured and adjusted my bed height there, to ensure I’d be comfortable getting into and out of my bed once I was home,” she said.

Ann describes her care at West Bedford as deeply personal.

“You develop a relationship with the team members, and they get to know you, which makes it a community,” she said. “You also have meals together with other patients on your floor; it was really like a family there.”

Ann returned to her Halifax home to be with her husband and follows a daily exercise program to maintain her strength and mobility.

She receives follow-up support from Nova Scotia Health’s community outreach team, which is a key feature of West Bedford’s model of care. Community support and programs are arranged prior to discharge to reduce the likelihood of readmission to hospital or the need for emergency care.

Ann encourages anyone who is offered a bed at West Bedford Transitional Health to grab the opportunity.

“I would sing it from the rooftops – just go, go, go! I’m so thankful to government, Nova Scotia Health and Shannex for bringing this vision of care to life,” she said.

“I believe it should become the model of care across the country. It gave me back my life.”