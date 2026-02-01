GP Vanier French Immersion students turn up the heat for trip fundraiser

These three girls were helping to man the dessert tray and hand them out to customers when they were ready. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: The smell of homemade chilli, and the buzz of conversation, filled the cafeteria at Georges P. Vanier School as Grade 8 French Immersion students hosted a successful chilli fundraiser at the school.

The student-led event saw a steady flow of families and community members stopping in throughout the evening, with proceeds supporting an upcoming class trip to New Brunswick.

“We’re serving chilli so we can raise money to go on our trip that we’ve been really excited for,” said student Josephine Alarakhia, one of the volunteers helping serve guests.

“We’re hoping everyone really enjoys the chilli and that we can raise enough for the trip.”

Josephine and Alex get bowls of chilli ready for some customers for supper. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Josephine said one of the best parts of the evening was interacting with those who came out to support the fundraiser.

“I just like meeting different people,” Alarakhia said.

“It’s fun because they get to enjoy the chilli, and it really brings a smile to their face.”

Fellow student Alex McLean said it was rewarding to see people enjoying the food the students prepared.

“It’s really fun to see everyone enjoy the chilli that we made, and it’s good to raise money for the trip,” McLean said.

He added he’s looking forward to the activities planned during the New Brunswick trip.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The fundraiser was organized by the students with guidance from their teacher, Jake MacLellan, who said teamwork played a key role in the night’s success.

“We had a quick meeting and set up different roles,” MacLellan said. “Some students brought bread, some brought chilli, others brought desserts.

“Everybody had a job, and everyone volunteered about an hour of their time tonight.”

Serving up the rolls to customers. (Healey photo)

MacLellan praised the students for how they handled themselves throughout the event.

“They’re showing a lot of maturity and responsibility,” he said. “They’re serving with a smile, and it’s been fast and effective. People are leaving with smiles, just like they came in.”

With full pots, smiling volunteers, and strong community support, the GP Vanier French Immersion chilli fundraiser proved to be a warm success for both students and supporters.