GoFundMe setup for Truro woman involved in fatal pedestrian-snow plow accident

ByPat Healey

Feb 2, 2026 #accident, #fatal collision, #pedestrian, #pedestrian-snow plow collision, #snow plow, #Truro, #Truro Police, #Truro Sobeys
A Truro Police vehicle sits outside its headquarters. (Town of Truro photo/submitted)

TRURO: A GoFundMe has been setup for a well known Truro community member who has been identified as the victim of a fatal snow plow-pedestrian collision on Monday morning.

The woman has been identified by relatives as Tina Clyke, a well-liked employee at Sobeys on Prince Street in Truro.

The GoFundMe can be found at: https://gofund.me/4cde92f9b

Truro Police said that at approximately 6:30 a.m. Monday Morning, police, Truro Fire, and EHS responded to the call.

The call was for a pedestrian being struck by a snowplow in a parking lot on Queen St.

The victim, a 54-year-old female, was transported to hospital by EHS, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Truro Police said their investigation is ongoing into this tragedy.

They confirmed the involved snowplow was a private contractor, plowing snow in the parking lot of a car dealership, and the female was struck while walking across this parking lot.

