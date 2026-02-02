Maggie Andrew, DeeDee Austin each receive three ECMA award nominations

Maggie Andrew of Waverley is nominated for three ECMA's. (Submitted/Maggie Andrew FB page photo)

SYDNEY, CAPE BRETON: Two musicians from the Fall River/Waverley area are among the nominees for the 2026 East Coast Music Awards.

This year’s ECMA’s will be held May 20-24 in Sydney, Cape Breton.

The festival and conference will also include the music awards gala, presented by Rogers, along with festival performances, industry programming, and networking events.

Maggie Andrew of Waverley is nominated for three awards, while DeeDee Austin, who use to call Fall River home, is also nominated for three awards.

The five-day celebration will feature performances, industry conferences, and international networking opportunities, highlighting the depth and diversity of East Coast music talent.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Leading this year’s nominations is Goldie Boutilier with seven, followed by Daniel James McFadyen with six, and Cassie and Maggie and Mallory Johnson with five nominations each.

Andrew is nominated for:

Solo Artists of the Year

SOCAN Songwriter of the Year and;

Pop Release of the Year for “How to sing for money.”

Indigenous artists DeeDee Austin, a former Fall River resident. (Submitted photo)

Meanwhile, Austin, a Lockview High alum, is nominated for 2026 TD Fans Choice Entertainer of the Year (you can vote for DeeDee at https://www.ecma.com/fans-choice-2026-vote/ daily.)

Release of the Year

Pop Release of the Year for “Somebody New.”

Together, this year’s nominees represent a wide range of genres, communities, and regions, reflecting the ongoing strength and diversity of East Coast music.

For the full list of nominees, check out: ECMA 2026 Nominees

ADVERTISEMENT:

The marquee event of ECMA 2026 is the 38th annual East Coast Music Awards Gala presented by Rogers.

The Gala will take place on Thursday, May 21, at Centre 200 in Sydney, Cape Breton.

“The passion for music in Canada’s Atlantic provinces is incredibly powerful,” said Edith Cloutier, President, Atlantic Canada.

“Rogers is proud to continue to support the East Coast Music Festival, including the talented artists, deep cultural roots, and unique storytelling that it brings to Sydney, Nova Scotia.”

Public voting for 2026 TD Fans’ Choice Entertainer of the Year and 2026 TD Fans’ Choice Video of the Year began January 28 and closes March 31, 2026.

Fans can vote online at ECMA.com.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Returning home to host the Awards Gala are Sydney favourites Bette MacDonald and Maynard Morrison.

The award-winning performers and longtime collaborators are well known for their work in television, theatre, and live performance, and bring a strong connection to Cape Breton audiences and East Coast culture.

Tickets for the 38th annual East Coast Music Awards Gala presented by Rogers are on sale now at ECMA.com.

The Gala will also be live-streamed worldwide at ECMA.com.