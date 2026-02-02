Year in Review: Wong reflects on 2025 progress, eyes infrastructure and growth in 2026

Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank MLA Brian Wong at the sod turning for the Northwood seniors facility in Fall River in Sept. 2025. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: The MLA for Waverley–Fall River–Beaver Bank said the past year delivered meaningful progress for the community, while 2026 will need to focus on infrastructure, housing, and supports for a growing population.

Brian Wong said one of the biggest highlights for him was the opening of the Aerotech Connector, a project years in the making that he says has already eased traffic pressures in the area.

“It’s actually helped relieve a lot of the stress through traffic in the community,” Wong said, noting the project faced delays and budget challenges along the way.

He credited former MLA Bill Horne for getting the project started and said the finished connector has “really changed things for the community.”

Another major milestone in 2025 was the opening of the Lockview athletic Turf field, which Wong described as a game-changer for residents of all ages.

“Everybody’s kids go through the school system, everybody’s kids are involved in recreation, seniors can walk around the track, and we can host football and rugby games at home,” Wong said.

“It’s an amazing addition, and it only happened because of years of work by dedicated volunteers.”

Support for community organizations and volunteers continues to be a priority for Wong, who called them “the engine” that keeps communities across Nova Scotia running.

He pointed to groups that serves residents from childhood through their senior years, promoting health and activity while continuing to grow.

Housing and seniors’ care were also top of mind in 2025, with Wong welcoming the opening of the new long-term care facility near Fall River, which will provide 144 beds.

“That’s a big addition to the community,” he said. “We need places for our seniors to go, and this helps address that need.”

Despite progress, Wong acknowledged residents continue to raise concerns around traffic, water reliability, and transit.

Traffic congestion, particularly at peak times near the end of Fall River Road, remains an issue, even with improvements tied to Highway 118.

Wong also said water issues in parts of Fall River Village and St. Andrews West are unacceptable.

“We need innovative and creative ways to get reliable water sources to these communities,” he said, adding that residents in the area pay high taxes and deserve better infrastructure in return.

Transit is another growing concern as the population ages and more students and young people need reliable transportation.

“If you don’t have a car, it just doesn’t make sense right now,” Wong said. “Bus service into Fall River is essential.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Wong said his priorities include continued support for volunteer groups, pushing forward work on the Beaver Bank Connector, and advocating for more child-care spaces to meet demand from a growing population.

“Population growth is real here, and child care has to keep pace,” he said.

As the provincial legislature prepares to reconvene, Wong expects budget discussions and deficit concerns to dominate debate. He acknowledged the province is projecting a significant deficit but said investments were made where they matter most.

“That money went into health care, housing, education, and programs like school lunches,” Wong said. “It wasn’t wasted — it was invested in improving systems.”

While tough fiscal decisions lie ahead, Wong said Nova Scotia’s long-term potential gives him optimism.

“We have enormous potential in offshore wind, natural resources, and development,” he said.

“That’s how we build toward a stronger future.”

After serving time in cabinet, Wong said he’s found renewed satisfaction in focusing fully on constituency work.

“I enjoy going into the community, seeing issues firsthand, and working directly with people,” he said.

“That’s the part of the job I really value.”