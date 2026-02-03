Chender releases statement on province’s new homebuyers program

NDP Leader Claudia Chender (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: Official Opposition Leader Claudia Chender made the following statement Feb. 3 about the First Time Homebuyers Program.

“Nova Scotians want to be able to stay in our province and build a good life for their families,” said Chender.

“Part of that future is being able to buy their own home, and we need housing programs that help more people realize that dream.

“It’s good to see the Houston government finally acknowledge the challenges families are facing in purchasing a home.

“Nova Scotians could have used today’s announcement five years ago but late is better than never.”

Chender continued in her statement.

“The reality is that after five years of this PC government, it’s harder than ever for families to buy a first home,” she said.

“The Houston government needs to get serious about keeping young people here by building many more homes that people and families can actually afford and protecting renters so they can stay in their homes.

“Our focus remains on putting home ownership within reach again for more Nova Scotians.”