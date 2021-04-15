Jr. Pens announces NSJHL Final schedule against Miners

TRURO: The East Hants Junior Penguins will begin their quest for the NSJHL championship with the first two games in Truro.

East Hants will be entertaining the Kameron Miners in the championship final.

Games one and two will be held April 17 and April 18 at Colchester Legion Stadium in Truro, as hosted by the Pens. Game one is 7:30 p.m., and Game two is 3 p.m.

Game three and four will be held at the rink in Membertou with game three set for an 8 p.m. puck drop and game four at 3:30 p.m.

The Laker News is the sponsor for the Pens livestream of Game two and three on their Facebook page.

If necessary, game 5 will be on April 28 at 7:30 p.m. The location for this game is TBA.

Game six would be April 30 in Membertou with a puck drop of 7:30 p.m., while Game 7 would be May 2 in Truro at 3:30 p.m.

For ticket info please follow the East Hants Jr. Penguins Facebook page.