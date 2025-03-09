Jr. Pens eliminated from NSJHL playoffs; final game for four players

LANTZ: A four goal second period blew open a tied game and the South Shore Lumber Jacks never looked back en route to the win on Friday night.

The victory meant the elimination of the hometown East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins in game five of the first round NSJHL playoff series with the Jacks.

South Shore won the series four games to one.

The fifth game was played before a boisterous crowd at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Leading the Pens in the game was Jayson Hanson; Finley Diab; and Davis Cooper, all who had single markers.

Assists were credited to Noah Comeau; Devin Meagher; Alex Field; Logan Durno; and affiliate player Braedy Kirton.

Fintan Boudreau was tagged with the loss surrendering five goals on 18 shots over two periods of play. Will Shields came on in relief giving up three goals on just six shots.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The game marked the end for four Penguins as they played their final junior hockey games.

The four overagers were: Assistant Captain Devin Meagher; Assistant Captain Nick Veinot, Assistant Captain Davis Cooper, and Connor McNamara.

McNamara recorded 10 goals and 18 points in 17 games played in the regular season. He also had 26 penalty minutes.

Cooper contributed four goals and 13 assists for 17 points in 13 regular season games.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Meagher was an offensive threat and spark most of the time he was on the ice for East Hants.

The speedy forward led the Pens ins coring with 22 goals and 20 assists in 28 games played. He also had 82 penalty minutes.

Veinot was an assist maniac and finished second in team scoring with four goals and 36 assists in 30 games played.

Veinot was in the sin bin for 22 minutes.