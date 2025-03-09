Scotia Speedworld unveils upcoming racing season schedule

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: With Scotia Speedworld celebrating their 38th year of operation, the race track near Halifax Stanfield Airport has some some exciting surprises in store for both fans and drivers.

Get ready for another unforgettable season of high-speed action!

The 2025 season kicks off on Victoria Day Long Weekend with the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series Season Opener on Saturday, May 17th at 2:00 PM.

All divisions will be on track as the first green flags of the season wave.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series will return the following Friday night for a double header weekend with the Maritime Pro Stock Tour, who will race Saturday, May 23 in their season opener, the Kenny U-Pull 150.

The Maritime Allstar Sportsman Series will also contest a 100-lap feature that afternoon along with Scotia Speedworld’s Mini Stocks who will run twin 25’s.

The Maritime Pro Stock Tour will also be at Scotia Speedworld on three other occasions this summer. Saturday, June 21 for the Nova Truck Centres 150; Saturday, August 10 for the iconic Summer Clash 250, presented by Atlantic Tiltload and Superior Foundations; and the Tour’s Final appearance will be the season finale on September 20, where someone will be crowned champion following the 200-lap event.

This season, two open Pro Stock races will take place on July 4 and August 22. These events are designed to give Pro Stock teams valuable track time to sharpen their skills.

Please note that these races are not affiliated with the Maritime Pro Stock Tour.

Also new this season are two Enduro races on July 4th and September 5th. These 100-lap events will introduce an affordable way for drivers new and experienced to get into racing and have some fun while racing in front of our Friday night crowd.

A rulebook and more information on this exciting new class will be coming very soon for teams looking to build cars.

ADVERTISEMENT:

FanFest returns for another season on the eve of the Nova Truck Centres 150 on Friday, June 20th.

The event features an autograph session and free admission for fans that pick up a ticket from a participating sponsor location. Participating locations will be announced as the event draws closer.

For our younger generation of fans, Kiddie Rides will take place on June 27th and August 29th. These Friday nights see the chance for race fans to go around the track with their favorite driver prior to the racing action of the evening.

Fuelling Change; A Celebration of Women in Motorsports returns for a second season, moving to Friday, July 11th. All Bay Equipment Weekly Racing Series divisions will be in action and the event will include a pre-race all female driver autograph session.

The World Series of Monster Trucks will rock Scotia Speedworld on the weekend of July 25th for three shows. Additional information will be released from the event promoter as available.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Each Weekly Racing Series division has several events to look forward to in 2025.

Some of the highlights of the 2025 Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series schedule include;

The Sportsman division will see multiple extended distance races in the 2025 season.

In addition to the Halifax 300, the 30th Anniversary of the Shriners Classic (June 13th), Sportsman 100 (August 8th) and a 75-lap Labour Day Weekend Special (August 29th) will be races fans will want to circle on their calendar.

The Legend and Bandolero divisions will compete in an exciting double feature night on Friday, September 5th alongside the second Enduro 100 of the season.

INEX National Qualifier dates will be announced as they are available.

The Mini Stocks will compete in their extended distance Thunder on the Hill feature on Friday, August 29th.

The 75-lap race will run on Labour Day Weekend, bringing back a longstanding traditional date for the event.

ADVERTISEMENT:

All divisions will end the season with the Third Annual Halifax 300, featuring extended distance races for all Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series classes.

The Halifax 300 will be a non points race. A full format for the event will be announced within the coming months.

With an exciting schedule packed with high-intensity racing, Scotia Speedworld is set for an unforgettable 38th season. Mark your calendars and don’t miss a lap of the action!

Race lengths, marketing partnerships, ticketing information and more will be available closer to the green flag in May.

The 2025 racing schedule is subject to change without notice.

For a complete 2025 schedule, please visit www.ScotiaSpeedworld.ca