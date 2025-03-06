Three-peat: Flames bring home another Division 3 boys hoops title

KENNETCOOK: The Hants North Flames are a continuing their dynasty in Division 3 boys basketball.

At the provincials in Cape Breton, the Kennetcook club went undefeated outscoring their opponents 268 to 178 to capture the provincial championship for a third straight year.

To make it to provincials, Hants North had to win at regionals which they did taking home the Northumberland Regional banner for a seventh year straight.

In the opener, Peyton White led the attack with 23 points as Hants North toppled Springhill 104-58.

Other top scorers for the Flames were Jordan Young with 15 points and Kouper Densmore with 14 points.

Also contributing were Lincoln Densmore with 12 and Nolan MacAskill with 10 points.

In game two, it was Kouper Densmore leading the way with 21 points as the Flames beat Shelburne 83-56.

Peyton White sent down 20 points, while Kenneth Rines and Jordan Young each contributed 15 and 14 points respectively.

The three-peat championship grads from the Flames. (Submitted photo)

In the championship final, Hants North left no doubt they were bringing back the Division 3 championship to Kennetcook with a 81-64 victory.

The game was played against St. Mary’s Bay.

Leading the Flames was Kouper Densmore with what is thought to be a season high 27 points.

Peyton White added 23 points, while Kaelum Hennigar chipped in with 13 points.