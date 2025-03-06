Tigers hoop teams win gold, two silvers at Bedford Classic

BEDFORD: Three East Hants Tigers basketball teams came home with some hardware from the Bedford Classic last weekend.

The U16/U18 Tigers girls; U16 boys and U10 boys all captured medals at the tournament.

Other East Hants teams also competed in various divisions during the Bedford Classic, but they fell just short of medaling.

In the U16/U18 girls final, played at Lockview High, Chloe Bokma led the Tigers with 11 points.

East Hants nipped Bedford 36-33 for the championship victory.

Augyst Ashton contributed 10 points for the Tigers in the win.

For the U16/U18 girls division, Chloe Bokma was named Tournament MVP.

The team consists of Augyst Ashton; Rayelle Allen; Innis Ramsay; Ainsley Baylis; Ella Bergman; Grace Streatch; Jordan Dwyer; Peyton Horne; Brea Isenor; Kayla Matthews; Hayley Stone; Kaleigh Wilson; and Chloe Bokma.

(Submitted photo)

The U16 boys – Seitl won silver, after a loss to the Valley Piranha in the final.

Top scorers for the Tigers were Tyler Mayhew with 23 points and Hayden Estabrooks with 11 points.

In the U10 boys division, U10 Ouellette had a tough loss to Cole Harbour to settle for silver.

Gabriel Ouellette with 16 points and Carter Bokma with 11 points led the Tigers offence.