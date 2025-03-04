Hutchinson commits to Dalhousie Rams men’s soccer program

ELMSDALE: A men’s soccer player from Hants East Rural High will be donning the black and gold of a Nova Scotia college soccer team this September.

Kayden Hutchinson was announced by the Dalhousie Rams men’s soccer team as committing to the squad.

The announcement of the commitment was made by Rams head coach Craig MacEachern.

Hutchinson, from Nine Mile River, is a six-foot-two centre who has been the captain of the East Hants SC U18AA squad and helped lead them to championships in 2023 and 2024/25.

He also plays for the HERH Tigers, where he helped them reach a regional banner in 2023-24.

An honours with distinction student, Kayden will be enrolling in the International Food Business program at Dalhousie AC.