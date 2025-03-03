Rogers, SMU Huskies women’s volleyball nab AUS championship

WELLINGTON: A Wellington volleyball player is an Atlantic University Sport (AUS) women’s volleyball champion.

Lianne Rogers and her Saint Mary’s University Huskies won the women’s volleyball championship, defeating Memorial in Halifax on Sunday night at Homburg Centre.

Rogers is in her third year with the Huskies volleyball program, and has dreamt about being a Huskie since she was a little girl.

And now the Lockview High alum is an AUS champion.

It’s the first AUS title for SMU since 2011-2012 season.

The Huskies defeated Memorial Sea-Hawks in straight sets (25-21, 25-16, 25-11) in the game at the Bell AUS Women’s Volleyball Championship

In a year that Saint Mary’s Athletics is celebrating 50 years of Women in Sport, two Huskies women’s teams won AUS Championships on the same day, with the volleyball team joining the women’s basketball team that won their third straight title earlier in the day at the Scotiabank Centre.

Huskies left side Emilia Mikanovich was named Playoff Most Valuable Player, adding to 2024-25 AUS regular season Most Valuable Player honour.

It was the Sea-Hawks who got off to a good start, as outstanding play from left side Lydia Grawer helped them open up a 10-7 lead in the first set.

But the Huskies battled back, with a service run from Emilia Mikanovich and several kills from middles Anna Liniewski and Alena Piatukhova putting them ahead 12-11.

SMU won the opening set 25-11. The Huskies took set two 25-16 and the third and final set 25-11.

The women’s basketball team came into the gym at Homburg Centre swinging the momentum in the Huskies direction once and for all,

Both the Huskies and Sea-Hawks will move on to represent the AUS at the 2025 U SPORTS National Championship, which will be held March 14-16 in Winnipeg, MB.