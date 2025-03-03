PHOTOS: Fury U13 take on competitors at tournament

FALL RIVER: The Fall River U-13 Fury volleyball team battled tough against competitors from across the HRM at a tournament in Fall River.

The tournament was held Feb. 28 and March 1 and hosted by the U14 Fury volleyball team.

Games were played at Ash Lee Jefferson Elementary School and at Gordon R. Snow Community Centre in Fall River.

There was a lot of close games played by all, including a nail biter between Scotia and the Fury U13 which saw the Fury eek out the two set win in the second set by a 27-25 score.

The ball is hit back across the net. (Healey photo)

The Laker News stopped by and grabbed some photos from game action on Saturday afternoon at the Snow Centre.

Here is a look at some photos:

No. 25 keeps an eye on the ball as she prepares to serve it. (Healey photo)

A Scotia player hits the ball to return it over the net. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

A Fall River tries to block the shot from getting over the net. (Healey photo)