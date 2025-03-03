PHOTOS: Fury U13 take on competitors at tournament

FALL RIVER: The Fall River U-13 Fury volleyball team battled tough against competitors from across the HRM at a tournament in Fall River.
The tournament was held Feb. 28 and March 1 and hosted by the U14 Fury volleyball team.
Games were played at Ash Lee Jefferson Elementary School and at Gordon R. Snow Community Centre in Fall River.
There was a lot of close games played by all, including a nail biter between Scotia and the Fury U13 which saw the Fury eek out the two set win in the second set by a 27-25 score.
The Laker News stopped by and grabbed some photos from game action on Saturday afternoon at the Snow Centre.
Here is a look at some photos:
