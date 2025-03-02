BEDFORD: The Mount Saint Vincent Mystics are ACAA Women’s basketball champions.

In the final, Amanda Pearcey led the attack with 16 points in the 72-62 victory over Holland College Hurricanes.

The championship weekend took place Feb. 28 to March 2 in Saint John, N.B.

Quarter-finals were Friday and semi-finals on Saturday.

Emma Empringham contributed 15 points for the Mystics in the win.

Celine Sterckel added 12 points and Marley Curwin added nine points.

Ashleigh Marshall of Fall River saw 23 minutes of court time in the championship, playing a defensive game helping the Mystics to the victory.

In the semi-final, the Mystics beat St. Thomas 56-53, with Curwin scoring 15 points.

Marshall added two points in the win. She also had two assists.

Mount Allison will now head to CCAA nationals March 12-15 in Fredericton, N.B., hosted by St. Thomas.