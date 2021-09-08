Information from Sheila’s Green Party website
Sheila Richardson is an educator, mediator and counsellor who has lived, worked, and studied in Canada, England, and Northern Island.
She holds a degree in Environmental Geography from Ulster University, a Masters of Education from Dalhousie University, and has certifications in mediation, counselling, and community development.
Sheila has been deeply involved in the Green Party of Canada for a number of years, having served as a candidate both federally and provincially in multiple elections.
How to contact Sheila:
Email: sheila.richardson@greenparty.ca
Website: https://www.greenparty.ca/en/riding/2013-12007
Social Media:
Twitter:
Facebook: