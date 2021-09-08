Information from Kody Blois’ website

Born and raised in Kings–Hants, Kody grew up in a working-class household. He understands the priorities of the families who live here, and knows what it takes to create new jobs and strengthen our economy.

The first member of his family to attend university, Kody completed degrees in commerce, law and public administration, which sparked his interest in serving his community. His parents instilled values in him that he carries to this day: the importance of hard work, caring for others, and making a difference in any way you can.

Kody has deep roots in our community, where he coached hockey and softball, and has continuously inspired kids and given back to our families through sport. His leadership was key in launching the East Hants Sport Heritage Society and the Come Home East Hants Association. These organizations and their annual events celebrate Kings–Hants and the people who make it such a great place to live.

Since being elected in 2019, Kody has served as the chair of the National Liberal Rural Caucus, chair of the Nova Scotia Liberal Caucus, and a member of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture. Kings–Hants is one of Atlantic Canada’s agricultural heartlands, and Kody is dedicated to being a champion for the sector.

Kody is committed to helping our families and communities recover from the impacts of COVID-19 by continuing to work toward growing our local economy, creating new jobs, investing more in community infrastructure and building a better future for people in Kings–Hants.

How to contact Kody:

Email: kody@kodyblois.ca

Website: https://kodyblois.liberal.ca/

Phone: (902) 542-4010

Social Media

Twitter: @kodybloisns

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KodyBloisNS

Instagram: @kodybloisns