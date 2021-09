Information from Steven Ford’s PPC campaign page

Son, Brother, Uncle and Official Candidate for the People’s Party of Canada, representing the Kings-Hants, Nova Scotia riding. Our agenda is you.

How to contact Steven:

Email: kingshantsppcinfo@gmail.com and ford.m.steven@gmail.com

Phone: (902) 698-0349

Website: https://www.peoplespartyofcanada.ca

Social Media:

Twitter: @_StevenFord and @KingsHantsPPC

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KingsHantsPPC and https://www.facebook.com/StevenFordPPC