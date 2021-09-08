Kings-Hants: NDP’s Stephen Schneider

Information from Stephen Schneider’s NDP Facebook page

Stephen Schneider has lived in the Valley since 2003, first on Aylesford Lake and now in Wolfville with his wife, Meg Townsend, and their six-year-old daughter.

A criminology professor at St. Mary’s University, with a research interest in crime prevention, Stephen is a voice for government that addresses inequality and creates economic opportunities for all.

An author, researcher, and commentator in his field, Stephen puts his expertise to work in the community.

Stephen designed and implemented SMU PALS, a social developmental program for at-risk children, and is currently spearheading a tutoring and mentoring project for African-Nova Scotian youth to help them graduate from high school and enroll at Saint Mary’s.

Recently, he also served as a member of the HRM Mayor’s Roundtable on Violence.

How to Contact Stephen:

Email: electsteve@kingshantsndp.ca

Website: http://kings-hantsndp.ca/

Social Media:

Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StephenSchneiderNDP/