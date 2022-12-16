LANTZ: A two goal effort by an offensive threat and a combined shutout in goal led the Hants East High School Tigers to a victory over rival Lockview High on Dec. 13.

The Metro High School Girls Hockey League game was played at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Lockview High looked to play the game without a few of their regulars.

Hants East was led by Sheridan MacDonald with a two goal game.

MacDonald’s first tally at the 9:36 of the second period was the game winner.

Lisa Mombourquette assisted on both of MacDonald’s goals.

Carys Sanford-Cokes and Morgan Henson split the goaltending duties in the Tigers shutout win.

Madeleine Kerr suffered the loss in the Lockview net.