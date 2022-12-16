McPhee, Lady Dragons blank Judges

LOWER SACKVILLE: The Lockview High Lady Dragons got back on the winning track on Dec. 14.

A day after a 2-0 loss to the HERH Lady Tigers, the Dragons used a perfect outing in goal by Kara McPhee to their advantage en route to a 1-0 shutout win.

The game was played at the Sackville Arena in Lower Sackville.

Lockview’s Leah Copeland had the games lone goal, scored with 29 ticks left in the first period.

The tally was assisted by Norah Devenney.

McPhee turned away all the pucks shot her way in recording the shutout.

The game got a little rough in the final period as the teams combined for five penalties. There were six total in the game.