Langille grabs second place at Ontario Legend Series season finale

SHUBENACADIE: The race season may have come to a conclusion in the Maritimes, but it certainly didn’t for one Shubenacadie race car driver.

Braden Langille and the Robbie Thompson Racing team made the drive west this past weekend to take part in the Ontario Legend Series race as part of the Autumn Colours Classic at Peterborough Speedway.

Langille had a fast no. 57 machine right from the get go. Due to an invert in positions, Langille got the pole for the feature race.

In the end, it was Matt Haufe winning the race ahead of Langille and Nick Ledson, who rounded out the podium.

There were around 30 legend cars that took to the track for green flag racing, according to the heat lineups posted on twitter.

The Ontario Legend Series feature was part of the annual Autumn Colours Classic, held for the 28th year, at the track located about 140 kilometres from Toronto.