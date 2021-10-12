Sanford’s two goals power Viper soccer girls to Mariner Zone final

FALL RIVER: The Georges P. Vanier Junior High girls have won the Mariner Central girls soccer banner.

The win means the team advances to the Mariner Zone final between Mariner Central and Western teams on Oct. 18. They will face the winner of the Oct. 13 game between Rocky Lake Jr. High and Madeline Symonds Middle School.

In the boys semi-final, the team fell on penalty kicks and had their season come to an end.

Against Leslie Thomas Junior High last week at GPV in Fall River, Claire Sanford led the way in the 5-2 win with a pair of goals.

Single tallies came off the feet of Jamie Smith; Mya Demmings; and Julia Lace, according to info provided by the school.

The Vipers goalkeeper came up with a couple of big saves to help allow her teammates to keep the lead on their way to victory.