Kidney scores OT winner as Titan sweep weekend games

SYDNEY: An Enfield hockey player sent his QMJHL team home from a road trip in N.B. and N.S. with four points after a weekend sweep in games against Saint John and Cape Breton.

Riley Kidney notched his fifth goal of the season just 22 seconds into overtime on Thanksgiving Monday, lifting his Acadie-Bathurst Titan to a 2-1 win over the Cape Breton Eagles in Sydney.

The Montreal Canadiens prospect added an assist on teammate Jacob Melanson’s game-tying tally at 14:16 of the third period.

Kidney was 15/26 in the faceoff circle, had two penalty minutes and had nine shots on goal, according to QMJHL stats.

Matt Anthony of Shubenacadie is an assistant coach with the Eagles.

On Saturday night Oct. 9 in Saint John, Kidney was the game’s first star in the shootout win.

He had a goal and an assist in the victory.

Kidney was also 17/26 in the faceoff circle and had three shots on goal.

Beaver Bank’s Cole Foston had an assist in the game, and had one shot on goal in the contest.