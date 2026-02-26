Lawrence House Museum among those being closed by province as part of cuts

Lawrence House Museum. (N.S. Museum FB Photo)

MAITLAND: The Lawrence House Museum in Maitland is one of 12 that are set to be closed as part of cuts by the province.

The East Hants Historical Society said that each of these locations represents a unique thread in the tapestry of our provincial history—from the industrial ingenuity of the mills to the domestic lives preserved within the historic homes.

“We stand with the staff, volunteers, and communities who have championed these sites,” the society said in a Facebook post.

The affected landmarks include (not all 12 are listed):

Cossit House (Sydney)

McCulloch House (Pictou)

Perkins House (Liverpool)

Ross-Thomson House (Shelburne)

Shand House (Windsor)

Barrington Woolen Mill (Barrington)

The Wile Carding Mill (Bridgewater)

North Hills Museum (Granville Ferry)

The Historical Society said the these sites serve as the physical keepers of our collective memory, and their absence leaves a significant void in our cultural landscape.

“We encourage all Nova Scotians to support your local museums, and let your representatives at all levels of government know how important heritage is to you,” the post continued.

The society said the province’s decision to close these facilities marks a concerning trend in the heritage sector.

“We are disappointed by the closure of various museums throughout the province,” said the society.

For more: https://museum.novascotia.ca/blog/statement-department-communities-culture-tourism-and-heritage

At East Hants council on Wednesday night, Councillor Keith Rhyno said he was trying to gather more info and get answers on the museum’s closure and the process going forward.

He said he was awaiting a reply from Municipal Affairs Minister and Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald.