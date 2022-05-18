Rewritten from a press release

LOWER SACKVILLE: The operators of the Sackville Arena are one of the 25 rinks to receive provincial funding support through the province’s Rink Revitalization Fund.

At an announcement at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro on May 17, Dave Ritcey, MLA for Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River, on behalf of Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, announced more than $1 million towards the rinks across the province.

Among those receiving funding was the Lake District Recreation Association of $20,000. They operate the Sackville Arena on First Lake Drive, a rink many from the Fall River/Windsor Junction area utilize for skating; lacrosse; hockey; and more.



“Rinks support community health and well-being, and provide invaluable contributions to local economies, especially in our rural towns,” said Ritcey. “By investing in rinks, we are creating local jobs, encouraging active lifestyles and promoting our province’s social and cultural identity.”

The Rink Revitalization Fund helps community groups, municipalities and not-for-profit organizations invest in infrastructure to support the sustainability of their facilities. Rinks include curling clubs, arenas and permanent seasonal outdoor rinks that are open to the public.For example, the Central Nova Scotia Civic Centre Society received $122,000 to upgrade the Zamboni and score clock at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro.Quotes:“We are incredibly pleased to receive funding from the provincial Rink Revitalization Fund. The addition of a new centre-ice video jumbotron will enable us to elevate the fan experience and attract a broader range of national and international events to the region.

Also, through this fund, the Rath Eastlink Community Centre will continue to prioritize our venue’s commitment to environmental sustainability with the acquisition of an electric-powered Zamboni. Thank you to the Province of Nova Scotia and our local stakeholders for supporting our vision for sustainable operations!”

– Matt Moore, General Manager, Rath Eastlink Community Centre

Quick Facts:— the total amount of funding for the 25 projects is $1,029,844— this is the second round of projects to receive money through the fund, which was introduced in 2021— the types of initiatives receiving funding include purchasing a score clock, installing accessible entrance doors, upgrading refrigeration, repairing a foundation and replacing rink board glass

Cape Breton:

Dominion & District Recreation Complex Society – $39,366.67

Mabou and District Athletic Club – $44,522.92

Sydney Mines and District Community Centre – $30,000

Town of Port Hawkesbury – $49,900

Central:

Dartmouth Curling Club – $25,690

Lake District Recreation Association – $20,000

Saint Mary’s University – $100,000

The Halifax Curling Club – $20,300

Fundy:

Central Nova Scotia Civic Centre Society – $122,000

North Shore Recreation Centre – $62,769.25

West Colchester Recreation Association – $100,000

Highland:

Antigonish Arena Commission – $68,400

Canso Curling Club – $13,691.25

District 13 Recreation and Planning Commission – $120,000

Hector Arena Commission – $9,000

Stellar Curling Club – $15,180

Town of Trenton – $11,691

Westville & Area Recreation and Planning Commission – $38,333.33

South Shore:

Liverpool Curling Club – $30,000

Shelburne Curling Club – $10,000

Town of Lunenburg – $40,000

Valley:

Berwick and District Community Association – $16,000

Glooscap Curling Club of Kentville, Nova Scotia – $13,000

Western Kings Rink Association – $16,000

Wolfville Curling Club Society (1994) – $14,000