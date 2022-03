BEAVER BANK/FALL RIVER: Three Lockview High Dragons football players will don the jersey of the U-18 Football Nova Scotia tackle team roster for the coming summer.

Logan Strowbridge; Cohen Wride; and Xavier Kays are the Lockview Dragons who were selected to the team.

From these athletes 40 will be selected to represent Nova Scotia at the 2022 Football Canada Cup in Kelowna, BC and 20 athletes will be selected to represent Nova Scotia at the 2022 Atlantic Bowl at Acadia University in Wolfville.