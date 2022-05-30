LHS has “banner day” at regional track and field championship

FALL RIVER: The Lockview High Dragons track and field team were on fire at the recently held regional track meet.

The team brought home a boatload of medals and top four placings, which punched their ticket to provincial championships, scheduled for this weekend. The second day of competition June 4 falls on most seniors proms so they will not be participating.

In intermediate girls action, Cate Gaudry of Windsor Junction, a Grade 9 student, captured gold in hurdles; triple jump; long jump; and on the 4×100 metre relay team.

Grade 10 student Abby Lewis of Beaver Bank nabbed gold in 800 metres; 1500 metres, 3000 metres, and teamed with Kaitlyn Langille, Ella Cozens, and Paige Carruthers in the 4×400 metre to get gold.

Kaitlyn Langille, a Grade 10 student, earned gold in the 400 metres, javelin, and 4×100 metres on top of the 4×400 relay gold.

Grade 10 student Fiona Day won gold in the 4×100 metre and silver in the 100 metre and 200 metre races.

Now for senior girls, Monica Johnston, a Grade 12 student, won gold in the 1500 and 3000 metre races, and bronze in the 800-metre race.

Emma Crowe earned bronze in triple jump and silver in 4×100 metre.

Julia Konigshofer of Waverley, who is in Grade 11, won gold in javelin.

In senior boys, Hayden Bures grabbed a fourth-place finish in the high jump; third in the long jump; and third in triple jump. All placings were good enough for him to punchy his ticket to provincials.

Joe Walsh had a fifth in the 400 metres and 13th place in the 100 metres.

Chase MacDonald was sixth in throwing; and fourth in the 4×100 metre relay.

The above information was provided to The Laker News by LHS coach Abbi Gaudry.