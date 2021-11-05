Liam Kidney to lace up skates with Acadia Axemen in 2022

ENFIELD: An Enfield hockey product has announced where he will continue to ply the passion he has for the sport.

The Acadia Axemen announced that Liam kidney will suit up with the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) men’s hockey program beginning in Sept. 2022.

Kidney is currently playing his fifth season in the QMJHL. He had 28 points in 38 games last year with the Cape Breton Eagles, his third full season in the QMJHL.

Coming into the current season, Kidney has career totals of 24 goals and 38 assists in 139 major junior games. He’s suiting up with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. He has three goals in eight games this season.

Kidney is playing alongside his younger brother Riley, a Montreal Canadiens prospect, with the Titan.

Acadia Head Coach Darren Burns is excited to add Kidney to next year’s lineup. He said Kidney is going to be a tailor made AUS hockey player.

“We’re extremely familiar with Liam as he has played with our spring program at various ages,” said Burns in a release. “His grit, speed, and relentless work ethic will be an excellent addition for us. He is a natural born leader who doesn’t know the word quit.

“We believe he will be a player that will surprise many in this league because of commitment. He is a 200-foot player, who will lead and do whatever it takes to make his team successful.”

The Axemen also announced this week the commitment of Bailey Peach to the program for the Fall of 2022, as the team gets an early jump on recruiting.