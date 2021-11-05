X-Men Dye named to second AUS men’s soccer all star team

Lewis Dye. (X photo)

FALL RIVER: A defender from Fall River is one of five St. Francis Xavier X-Men named to the all star teams for Atlantic University Sport (AUS) men’s soccer.

Lewis Dye, a Lockview High alum, was named as a defender on the second all star team recently when the AUS announced their major hardware winners and all star teams.

Dye, in his freshman season with the Antigonish-based X-Men, scored once and assisted on one other in 11 games played for St. F.X. He started all 11 games. He also had 14 shots on goal in those 11 games.

Here is a look at the other all star players announced:

FIRST AND SECOND TEAM ALL-STARS

The AUS first and second team all-stars were also announced Wednesday. They are as follows:

First Team All-Stars:

Keeper – Seamus MacDonald, StFX University (4th year—Antigonish, N.S.)

Defender – Euan Bauld, Cape Breton University (4th year—Musselburgh, UK)

Defender – Josh Read, StFX University (5th year—Bath, UK)

Defender – Jose Maria Ribeiro de Cunha, Cape Breton University (1st year—Cascais, Portugal)

Midfielder – Nick Aquino, StFX University (4th year, Dartmouth, N.S.)

Midfielder – Cian Tousignant-O’Siadhail, Saint Mary’s University (4th year—Timberlea, N.S.)

Midfielder – Kyle Cordeiro, StFX University (1st year, Oakville, ON)

Striker – Charlie Waters, Cape Breton University (3rd year—Blackpool, UK)

Striker – Emmanuel Dolo, Memorial University (1st year—St. John’s, NL)

Striker – Kairo Coore, Cape Breton University (2nd year—Whitby, ON)

Striker – Grant Takacs, University of New Brunswick (4th year—Woodstock, ON)

Second Team All-Stars:

Keeper – Aiden Rushenas, Dalhousie University (1st year—Toronto, ON)

Defender – Lewis Dye, StFX University (3rd year—Fall River, N.S.)

Defender – Harry Carter, Memorial University (3rd year—St. John’s, NFLD)

Defender – Tom Pheulpin, University of New Brunswick (5th year—San Antonio, Texas)

Midfielder – Mathew Quigley, University of New Brunswick (5th year—Chester Basin, N.S.)

Midfielder – Raine Lyn, Cape Breton University (2nd year—Oakville, ON)

Midfielder – Nathan Chow, University of Prince Edward Island (2nd year—Campbell River, B.C.)

Midfielder – Sumit Malik, Saint Mary’s University (4th year—Dartmouth, N.S.)

Midfielder – Luke Berryman, Dalhousie University (1st year—Halifax, N.S.)

Striker – Jacob Grant, Memorial University (2nd year—St. John’s, NL)

Striker – Sean Freeman, Saint Mary’s University (1st year—Halifax, N.S.)