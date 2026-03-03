Lockview student council serving up community spirit at Chili Cookoff

Lockview High student council is excited to be holding their second annual Chilli Cook Off on March 26. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: The heat will be on in the cafetorium at Lockview High School later this month as student council members once again host their popular Chili Cookoff.

The community event takes place March 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the school cafetorium and promises an evening filled with friendly competition, tasty food, and fundraising for a great cause.

Student council member Brynn MacDonald said the motivation behind bringing the cookoff back is simple.

“We really want to do more community events to involve the whole community into Lockview and the high school, and us as a student council would really just love to give back to the community and do what we can,” said MacDonald.

“And this is a great event that brings everyone together. And of course, food. It brings people together.”

Organizers are hoping to expand the competition this year by attracting even more chili-makers from across Fall River and surrounding areas.

“We’re going to hopefully have more contestants who bring their chili,” MacDonald said.

“People who come to the cookoff can each be a judge and decide who has the best chili in Fall River.”

Those interested in entering their homemade chili can contact Mr. Goora or Miss Tasker at the school.

Mr. Goora can be reached at: pgoora@hrce.ca

Miss Tasker can be reached at: jtasker@hrce.ca

Contestants are encouraged to provide their recipes, including ingredient lists, for attendees to view.

Tickets are expected to range between $10 and $15, similar to last year’s pricing, and will be available soon.

MacDonald said organizers are also looking at selling tickets through local legions/halls to help boost community participation.

Beyond bragging rights for best chili, the event also serves as a fundraiser. Proceeds will support the school’s Relay for Life efforts.

“Last year we had to purchase all the equipment, but this year we already have all the equipment so more money can go towards the cause,” said MacDonald.

This year’s Relay for Life is tentatively planned for late May or early June and will mark an exciting milestone, as students hope to hold it on the school’s brand-new turf field.

MacDonald said student council members are eager to welcome the community back for another memorable night.

“It will be a great time, and we’re excited to see everyone there,” she said.