WINDSOR JUNCTION: THE LWF Orioles have won the LWF Baseball Associations 2021 Under-13 championship.

In a recent game, the Orioles defeated rival the LWF Rangers 6-2 to claim the title.

The team is coached by: Shannon Wright, Brad Beaver, and Mike Payne.

Players who take to the field for the Orioles this past season include:

Zach Morris; Alex Damczyk, Maddox Payne, Josh Richardson, Jackson McNeil, Charlie Webber, Austin Wright, Quinlan Yorke, Landon Felix, Sam Lovett, Owen Sheehan, Jack Beaver, and Joel Haverstock.

The team wished to thank all the players and parents for their efforts this summer with their season.