Vigneau Sargeant scores for Gaiters

MONTREAL, QUE: A Fall River area hockey player continues to lead by example with her offensive touch.

Neleh Vigeau Sargeant, who played with the Bussey Auto Broker Penguins of the NSFMHL last year, scored the lone goal for her Bishop’s Gaiters women’s hockey team on Friday night, Oct. 1. It was her first U Sports marker.

The Concordia Stingers are the host team for the exhibition tournament.

Vigneau Sargeant is also a Lockview High girls hockey team alum, being the team’s leader in 2020-2021.

The goal was all the offence the Gaiters could muster in the exhibition game at the Theresa Humes championship in Montreal, Que.

She scored her first-ever university goal with her parents in the crowd cheering her on.

Vigneau Sargeant is a recipient of Bishop’s University Chancellor’s Excellence Scholarship. She hopes to become a leader and mentor other players while on her path to obtaining a Law Degree.

Bishops is part of the Réseau du Sport Étudiant du Quebec (RSEQ) University Women’s Hockey Conference in U Sports play.