Man faces impaired driving charges after “violent” Mount Uniacke crash

MOUNT UNIACKE: A 30-year-old Mount Uniacke man faces charges of impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision on July 18 on Etter Road.

Local firefighters responded along with EHS to the scene after the 911 call came in at approximately 7:45 p.m.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, with East Hants RCMP, said the subsequent investigation revealed the man was driving at a high rate of speed when his vehicle went off road, flipping end over end multiple times.

“The engine was separated from the car and branches as high as 10 to 15 feet in the air were broken off as a result of the violent crash,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

The driver, who was not seriously injured, showed signs of impairment and was charges with impaired driving.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the man will face the courts at a later date.