Mombourquette responds to province’s decision impacting Indigenous communities

N.S. Liberal Interim Leader Derek Mombourquette. (Submitted/FB photo)

SYDNEY: Liberal MLA Derek Mombourquette, who represents Sydney-Membertou, reacted to the government’s recent policy decisions impacting Indigenous communities in Nova Scotia.

He issued a statement on Wednesday morning.

“The Houston government’s recent actions interfering with treaty rights are deeply concerning and show a lack of respect for Indigenous communities,” said Mombourquette.

“Serving as the MLA for Sydney-Membertou is an honour I don’t take lightly.

“Over the years, I’ve learned so much from our Indigenous communities, and I’ve always prioritized working collaboratively with them.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

“This week, I’ve heard from people across this province who are hurt and disappointed by this government’s decisions,” added Mombourquette.

“I share those feelings.

“I urge the Premier and his government to pause, listen, and show the respect that our Indigenous communities deserve.

“We all want the best for this province, and we can only achieve it by working together.”