Ottawa’s top dog: Louis wins global Parliamentary pet award

Louis the dog, who's owner is Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois, was the winner of the inaugural Global Parliamentarian Pet of the Year. (Submitted photo)

OTTAWA, ONT.: Kings–Hants’ favourite four-legged friend has gone global.

Louis has officially been named Global Parliamentary Pet of the Year, beating out furry competitors from the European Parliament and the U.S. Capitol to claim the international title.

The friendly political pup, who’s owner is Kings-Hants MP and Lantz resident Kody Blois, earned overwhelming support from voters across Kings–Hants and beyond, a press release said.

He was proudly representing “Team Canada” in the tri-national competition.

The award was coordinated by the Canadian Animal Health Institute in partnership with sister organizations in Europe and the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT:

VIDEO: Video of the announcement by MP Kody Blois

A friendly competition organized by the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI), the Animal Health Institute (AHI), and AnimalhealthEurope, the showdown featured the winners of three popular contests: Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill (Canada), Cutest Pets on Capitol Hill (United States), and Best Buddies in the Brussels Bubble (Europe).

In recognition of the essential role that veterinary professionals play in animal health and welfare, the announcement of the contest winner comes on International Day of Veterinary Medicine.

“Louis didn’t just win the hearts of Canadians, he won over our European and American friends as well,” said Dr. Catherine Filejski, CAHI President and CEO.

“Team Canada is thrilled to take home the title, and this global competition is a reminder of how our love of pets knows no boundaries and why we work to champion animal health every day.

“When our pets thrive, so do we.”

Organizers say the event is designed to highlight the important role pets play in the lives of parliamentarians and the public alike.

For Louis, it’s another excuse to wag his tail, and for Canadians, a lighthearted win on the world stage.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Martha Scott Poindexter, President and CEO of AHI said: “With votes coming in from around the world, this good-spirited rivalry demonstrates the power of the human-animal bond.

“AHI is proud to go global to show the importance of pets in our daily lives.”

Roxane Feller, Director General of AnimalhealthEurope, added, “The bond between people and pets is one of society’s strongest.

“The interest in this inaugural global contest has been proof of that, and we’re looking forward to further fun rivalry with our winning pets next year.”

As the Global Cutest Pets Showdown wraps up, all three organizations celebrate not only the joy pets bring to our lives but also the vital role that the animal health industry and veterinarians play in keeping them healthy around the world.