Halifax Water advises motorists of reinstatement work on Waverley Road, Dartmouth

WAVERLEY: Halifax Water said that on Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sackville Trenching on behalf of Halifax Water will be undertaking street reinstatement work following the recent water main repair at the intersection of Jaybe Drive and Waverley Road, Dartmouth.

Local traffic only on Waverley Road between Breeze Drive and Lethbridge Avenue.

A detour will be in place.

Experienced traffic control personnel will be on-site to manage traffic flows.

This work will not impact Halifax Water services in the area.

Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes.

Motorists are also reminded that speed fines double in work zones.

Halifax Water apologizes for any inconvenience this necessary infrastructure repair work may cause.

To ensure the safety of our communities and Halifax Water staff, please maintain a safe distance when Halifax Water staff or contractors are working in your area.

For more information on Halifax Water, please check www.halifaxwater.ca, visit them on YouTube, or Twitter @HalifaxWater, Facebook, or call their Customer Care Centre at 902-420-9287.