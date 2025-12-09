Sipekne’katik bans Premier Houston, Ministers Armstrong, Martin from their lands

Premier Tim Houston. (Province of N.S. Photo)

INDIAN BROOK: A Band Council Resolution signed by Sipekne’katik First Nation declares Premier Tim Houston, Justice Minister and Attorney General Scott Armstrong, and Minister of L’nu Affairs, Leah Martin, are banned as undesirables from all Sipekne’katik band lands and events.

The Chief and Council of Sipekne’katik oversee Sipekne’katik lands on behalf of their members. These lands are occupied by Sipekne’katik men, women, children and families.

The Nova Scotia Provincial Government has no jurisdiction on reserve lands.

“During Premier Houston’s term of office, not once has he come to my community to develop relationships with the Sipekne’katik elected leadership,” stated Chief Michelle Glasgow, “He has continued to radicalize colonial practices to suppress our community and fellow Mik’maw by forming Laws that direct harm against us.

“He appointed a Justice Minister and Attorney General who does not follow the highest law of Canada, the Constitution, and appointed a disrespectful person who has no right to speak on our behalf, as the Minister of L’nu Affairs, Leah Martin – he should be deeply ashamed of these actions.”

The province deems the Band Council Resolution signed by Sipekne’katik First Nation as a threat.

The Laker News queried the province for a response from the Premier, Minister Martin and/or Minister Armstrong about them being banned as per the First Nation council’s post and resolution.

This is what was emailed back to us earlier this evening.

“What I can tell you today is that government takes safety threats on the Premier and Ministers very seriously,” said Department of Justice communications director Denise Corra.

According to the Sipekne’katik press release Section 35 of the Constitution Act states: 35. (1) The existing aboriginal and treaty rights of the aboriginal peoples of Canada are hereby recognized and affirmed.

(2) In this Act, “aboriginal peoples of Canada” includes the Indian, Inuit and Métis peoples of Canada. (3) For greater certainty, in subsection (1) “treaty rights” includes rights that now exist by way of land claims agreements or may be so acquired.

(4) Notwithstanding any other provision of this Act, the aboriginal and treaty rights referred to in subsection (1) are guaranteed equally to male and female persons.

“Premier Houston has lost all credibility as the province’s elected Premier; he continues to be ill-advised on anything related to L’nu Affairs and continues to violate constitutionally protected Mi’kmaw rights,” added Chief Glasgow, “They don’t have our best interest at heart.”

Chief Glasgow concluded, “this banning is not only for our protection, but for theirs”.

“Any trespassing on our land is subjected to a fine of $50,000.00.”