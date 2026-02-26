Municipality posts sign indicating air-horn like noisemakers not allowed at Sportsplex

The sign that greets attendees at the Keith Miller Arena about the loud amplified noisemakers being prohibited. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: If you’re attending upcoming events like hockey games at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz, a new sign has popped up telling attendees of a new rule.

The sign (which we only saw for the first time during the Feb. 14 weekend at the Sweetheart 7’s) says: “For the comfort and safety of all patrons, whistles, air horns, and amplified noisemakers are prohibited.

“Official whistles used for sport training and competitions are permitted.”

With plenty of action coming up at the Sportsplex, with the Senior Pens, Jr C Pens, and Bitars Ristorante Pens, and the Braeden Bannister U-7 Jamboree, and Trevor Ettinger-Jeff Smith Memorial hockey tournaments coming up, it’s good time to know what is permitted and what’s not.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Alana Tapper, Municipality of East Hants Director of Parks Recreation and Culture, said the new signs are there to address very loud, amplified air horn–style noisemakers such as horns powered by a drill or car battery.

“Those are much louder than traditional noisemakers and can disrupt the experience for fans and staff,” Tapper told The Laker News.

“Fans can still bring cowbells, pots and pans, and whistles.”

She said many arenas are taking a similar approach to help keep the environment fun, safe, and enjoyable for everyone.