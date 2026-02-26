The Laker News

East Hants

Municipality posts sign indicating air-horn like noisemakers not allowed at Sportsplex

ByPat Healey

Feb 26, 2026 #air horns, #amplified nosiemakers, #East Hants, #Lantz, #Municipality of East Hants, #noisemakers
The sign that greets attendees at the Keith Miller Arena about the loud amplified noisemakers being prohibited. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: If you’re attending upcoming events like hockey games at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz, a new sign has popped up telling attendees of a new rule.

The sign (which we only saw for the first time during the Feb. 14 weekend at the Sweetheart 7’s) says: “For the comfort and safety of all patrons, whistles, air horns, and amplified noisemakers are prohibited.

“Official whistles used for sport training and competitions are permitted.”

With plenty of action coming up at the Sportsplex, with the Senior Pens, Jr C Pens, and Bitars Ristorante Pens, and the Braeden Bannister U-7 Jamboree, and Trevor Ettinger-Jeff Smith Memorial hockey tournaments coming up, it’s good time to know what is permitted and what’s not.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Alana Tapper, Municipality of East Hants Director of Parks Recreation and Culture, said the new signs are there to address very loud, amplified air horn–style noisemakers such as horns powered by a drill or car battery.

“Those are much louder than traditional noisemakers and can disrupt the experience for fans and staff,” Tapper told The Laker News.

“Fans can still bring cowbells, pots and pans, and whistles.”

She said many arenas are taking a similar approach to help keep the environment fun, safe, and enjoyable for everyone.

By Pat Healey

Related Post

East Hants News

Lawrence House Museum among those being closed by province as part of cuts

Feb 26, 2026 Pat Healey
News East Hants

Budget 2026-27: Central Nova Scotia investments

Feb 23, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants

Masonic Lodge monthly book sale set for March 7 in Elmsdale

Feb 21, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Province invests $1 Million in AI traffic signal pilot for HRM

February 26, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants

Municipality posts sign indicating air-horn like noisemakers not allowed at Sportsplex

February 26, 2026 Pat Healey
News Featured

Shubenacadie man charged after vehicle he was driving crashed fleeing from police

February 26, 2026 Pat Healey
News

Nova Scotians deserve answers about PC government gutting jobs, services: NDP

February 26, 2026 Pat Healey