From the Cruiser – Feb. 25, 2026

RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 105 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlighted calls as provided by Cpl. Kevin MacDermid.

MVC’S

There were 12 traffic collisions during this period.

East Hants residents are reminded to slow down and drive for the road conditions.

RCMP looking to identify this woman in relation to a theft. (RCMP photo)

Request to Identify

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify the following individual in relation to a theft from the Sobeys.

Anyone with information can report to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077.

You can also contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca to submit your tip.

File # 2026218543.

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued 10 Summary Offence Tickets during this period.

This included tickets for speeding, driving while license suspended, and driving in lane closest to emergency vehicle with flashing lights.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and move over when emergency vehicles have their lights on.

Lorraine MacDonald (RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted

This week East Hants District RCMP’s most wanted is Lorraine MacDonald.

MacDonald is wanted for Failing to Appear in relation to a Theft Under $5000 charge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

