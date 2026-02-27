Local film, global impact: Scale of Change fly fishing film festival hits Halifax

Scotty and Kate Sherin from Scale of Change Film Tour. (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: The Nova Scotia Salmon Association (NSSA) is proud to announce the Halifax stop of the Scale of Change Film Tour, a high-octane evening dedicated to the soul of fly fishing and the urgent fight for wild salmon recovery.

More than just a screening, the tour is a call to action. It bridges the gap between recreation and restoration, using world-class visual storytelling to inspire the next generation of river stewards.

Highlighting Homegrown Talent

The Halifax event features the premiere of In Kind, a breathtaking cinematic journey by local filmmakers and anglers Scotty and Kate Sherin.

In Kind grew from Kate and Scotty Sherin’s gratitude for fishing’s impact on their lives.

Scale of Change Film Tour is coming to Halifax. (Submitted photo)

Traveling the Maritimes in pursuit of trout and salmon, they meet anglers and researchers whose lives have been shaped by this passion.

The film celebrates wild rivers, adventure, and friendship; while emphasizing the unspoken promise shared by many anglers to give back to the waters they love through conservation, community, and stewardship.

“We’re thrilled to bring the film, In Kind, to local audiences, along with a stellar lineup of films that highlight conservation in action and the deep connections we share with this beautiful landscape,” said Amy Weston, Managing Director, NSSA.

“This event celebrates the health of our rivers and the communities that depend on them.”

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Doors open: 7:00PM Screenings begin: 7:30PM

Location: Paul O’Regan Theatre at the Halifax Central Library, 5440 Spring Garden Rd. Halifax.

Limited tickets available: https://thepointofsale.com/tickets/hni260307001?lang=en



Admission includes complimentary snacks and beer.

Guests can also enter a raffle featuring a premium selection of gear and prizes.

Special guest appearances, mingle with the filmmakers and connect with fellow anglers and conservationists.

Partner and event sponsors include Hooké, ASF, Patagonia, Loop, PALM, Yeti, FX101.9, and

AA Munro.